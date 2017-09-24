Malaysia disassociates itself from ASEAN statement on Myanmar's Rakhine state

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Sunday (Sep 24) said it "would like to disassociate itself" from a statement issued by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The ASEAN Chairman's statement issued on Sunday had expressed ASEAN foreign ministers' concern "over the recent developments in northern Rakhine state of Myanmar". It condemned the Aug 25 attacks against Myanmar security forces, as well as "all acts of violence which resulted in loss of civilian lives, destruction of homes and displacement of large numbers of people".

JUST IN : Msia dissociates from ASEAN chairman's statement as it doesn't reflect actual situation in Rakhine,omit Rohingya as most affected pic.twitter.com/5BtQglPS0p — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) September 24, 2017

However Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anifah Aman said in a separate statement on Sunday that the country felt that the ASEAN statement was a "misrepresentation of the reality of the situation".

"The statement also omits the Rohingyas as one of the affected communities," he said.



He added that while Malaysia condemns the Aug 25 attacks, "subsequent 'clearance operations' efforts by Myanmar authorities was disproportionate" and that these had led to the deaths of innocent civilians and had caused more than 400,000 Rohingya to be displaced.



Mr Aman said Malaysia had made its concerns about the ASEAN statement known but that their concerns had not been reflected. "Hence, the chairman statement was not based on consensus," he said.



He added that Malaysia urged Myanmar to "fulfil its commitment to immediately implement" recommendations made in an advisory commission's final report on the Rakhine state.



The ASEAN statement called the situation in Rakhine a "complex inter-communal issue with deep historical roots", and "strongly urged" all parties to avoid actions that could worsen the situation on the ground.



It added that the ASEAN foreign ministers "welcomed the commitment by the Myanmar authorities to ensure the safety of civilians, take immediate steps to end the violence in Rakhine, restore normal socioeconomic conditions and address the refugee problem through verification process".

According to the United Nations, more than 400,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since attacks by Rohingya militants in Rakhine on Aug 25 sparked a major crackdown by Myanmar's military.

Malaysia disassociates itself from statement by ASEAN Chairman on #Rakhine as "it is a misrepresentation of the reality of the situation". pic.twitter.com/d5jkD0rUHS — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 24, 2017



