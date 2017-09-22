Malaysia DPM says no go to planned gay event

MANILA: The Malaysian government will not allow a gay event planned for Sep 30 in Kuala Lumpur to go ahead, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Thursday (Sep 21).

Ahmad Zahid said he received a report from the police about the event and had instructed them not to approve the gathering - even though the organiser had yet to apply for a permit.



He also said he had instructed the Immigration Department to deny entry to foreign nationals wishing to attend the event.

“We are monitoring the names of the relevant individuals and will place them on the ‘not to let’ category," he said to Malaysian journalists in Manila. “If such a party or event is held, then it is an illegal gathering.”

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the home minister, arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday to attend the 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime and Related Meetings which concluded on Thursday.

A news report earlier in the week had said that a gay event would be held in Kuala Lumpur on Sep 30 to promote White Party Bangkok, the biggest annual gay music festival in Asia, scheduled for Dec 28 in the Thai capital.



Ahmad Zahid said the government was very concerned about the police report and was aware of the concerns of NGOs and other political bodies.

“As home minister, I have instructed that the White Party is not held in our country, anywhere at all, indoors or outdoors. This is my commitment to all Malaysians."