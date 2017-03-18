Malaysia firm on decision to not screen Beauty and the Beast

KLUANG: The Malaysian government is firm in its stand to not allow the screening of Beauty and the Beast in the country if Walt Disney does not meet the Film Censorship Board's request for a minor cut involving a gay scene.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event on Saturday (Mar 18), Deputy Home Minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed said Malaysia has its own laws and culture which should be respected by Walt Disney.

"Any films related to LGBT (culture), the government will not allow (for screening) because the elements portrayed in the movie could influence us," he told reporters.

Nur Jazlan also questioned the refusal by Walt Disney to meet the request by the censorship board to cut the gay scene.

"They can do that (not wanting to cut the scene) because the Malaysian market is small; if (the film is) not screened (in Malaysia), they will not lose much.

"If it is China, Russia or the United States, they (Walt Disney) would certainly bow to their demand," he added.

The film was to be screened in the country from Friday, but had to be shelved as there was a controversy on its depiction of Le Fou, the sycophantic sidekick to antagonist Gaston, as a gay man, making him Disney's first ever out LGBT character.