Malaysia freezes US$43m in Sabah graft probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's anti-graft body has seized around RM180 million (US$43 million) in its investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds in a ministry in Sabah.



The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad on Thursday (Oct 5) announced that an additional RM29 million had been frozen after the seizure of RM150 million "in a recent Sabah case" the day before.

More than RM100 million, which were supposed to be used for projects in helping the rural community, were allegedly siphoned off over several years, The Star reported.

The projects, which were valued at between RM500 million and close to RM1 billion, included food progammes and initiatives for basic amenities like water and electricity, as well as roads, reported New Straits Times.

It is also understood that the case involves the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

On Thursday, three individuals were detained, including Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Peter Anthony in connection with the case.

