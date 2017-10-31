Malaysia has no plan to ban preachers Mufti Menk, Haslin Baharim: DPM Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has no plan to follow Singapore in banning preachers Ismail Menk and Haslin Baharim as they did not flout the country's law, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Monday that the pair will not be allowed to enter the country as they held divisive views that "will damage social harmony, and cause communities to drift apart".

While Dr Zahid noted that it was within Singapore's right to ban them, he said that Malaysia has "no intention to stop" the preachers as they have not broken any laws.

"When the Singapore's Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) has made the recommendation to the country's Ministry of Home Affairs to ban them, it is their right to do so as they have their own laws," he was quoted as saying.



He added that when the pair preached in Malaysia, they did not flout any laws or say anything that can cause conflict and disharmony in the community.

I WANT AN EXPLANATION: HASLIN BAHARIM

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile Haslin, who is a Malaysian national, told Harian Metro that he is seeking an explanation as to why he was banned by Singapore authorities.

He also told Harian Metro that he was disappointed to be banned from Singapore as he has many family members staying there that he wishes to visit from time to time.

"If I'm not allowed to teach it's fine, as I have many requests to teach in Malaysia. But not to the point where I can't visit my family there," he added.