Malaysia investigating 7 policemen seen with gambling 'boss' at Johor nightclub

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have begun investigations into a video recording of seven policemen from the Muar police district in Johor allegedly in the midst of entertaining themselves with a gambling den "boss" at a karaoke lounge.

It is understood that one of the policemen is an inspector who heads the Pagoh police station.

The video, which features the inspector, corporal, four lance corporals and a detective corporal, went viral on social media on Sunday (Oct 8) evening.

The lance corporal and detective corporal are attached to the Secret Society, Gaming and Vice Division (D7) while the corporal and three lance corporals are from a task force.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he was waiting for a full report from Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader on the video recording.

“A thorough investigation will be conducted and action will be taken if the policemen had breached the law,” he said on Sunday.

He said he had also directed the Malaysian police headquarters' Integrity and Standard Compliance Department to investigate and scrutinise the validity of the matter.

The 8-second video went viral after it was uploaded by a Facebook account holder, Jia Xing Chen with the title, "Police personnel entertaining themselves at nightclub with gambling taukeh".

Meanwhile, Mohd Khalil has ordered the seven policemen to be transferred out until the investigations were concluded.