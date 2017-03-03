Malaysia issues arrest warrant for Air Koryo staff over Kim Jong Nam's death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have issued an arrest warrant for an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo, in relation to the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Uk Il, 37, is wanted for questioning, said Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar in a WhatsApp message to Bernama on Friday (Mar 3).



He added that the police have also sent a letter through the Foreign Ministry, requesting the cooperation of Hyon Kwang Song, second secretary at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Channel NewsAsia understands that Hyon had sent off four North Korean suspects at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13 with the Air Koryo employee, the day that the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam was attacked. The four suspects are believed to have planned the killing.

Hyon has diplomatic immunity and Inspector-General Khalid had said previously that the police would adhere to international protocol to obtain information from him.

Another North Korean man, Ri Jong Chol, who was arrested over the murder was released on Friday due to insufficient evidence against him. He is expected to be deported Friday evening.