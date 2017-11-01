Malaysia shuts down chicken farm and fertiliser factory that polluted Johor River

JOHOR BARU: The Johor government has shut down a chicken farm and fertiliser factory that caused pollution in the Johor River thrice since December 2016, forcing water treatment plants to shut down two of those times.



It said these were the only incidents where chicken manure fertiliser caused ammonia pollution in the river to this degree due to the sheer volume of product being processed.



Johor executive councillor Hasni Mohammad also told a news conference on Wednesday (Nov 1) that Singapore's water treatment plant was least affected due to its distance from the point of contamination and mitigating measures.



"The water treatment plant for PUB is located at the furthest south end of Sungai Johor (Johor River), and Linggiu Dam, as the balancing dam, discharged 900 million litres for two days into Sungai Johor to dilute the level of contamination," he said.

"(The Singapore plant) is located further downstream and is safer than the (Malaysian) plants."

Three water treatment plants, including PUB's Johor River Waterworks, were closed over the weekend due to ammonia pollution in the Johor River.