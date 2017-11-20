Malaysia looking to ease burden of increasing fuel prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Ministry of Finance said it will identify steps to ease public burden should fuel prices remain above RM2.50 (S$0.80) per litre for three consecutive months.

This comes after petrol prices in the country steadily increased over six consecutive weeks, reaching its highest levels last week since the managed float price system was introduced in March.

"Based on the global trend of rising crude oil prices lately, the government will identify appropriate steps to reduce the impact of these price hikes if the prices of RON95 and diesel are above RM2.50 per litre for three consecutive months," the ministry said in a statement on Monday (Nov 20).

"Steps taken will ensure the public is not burdened by rising global oil prices and controlled inflation rates in the medium to long term."

The weekly prices were based on the Mean of Platts Singapore, the benchmark for determining the price of processed petroleum products, as well as the exchange rate for the ringgit.