Malaysia medical tourism set to achieve US$290m target revenue

KUALA LUMPUR: The medical tourism industry in Malaysia is expected to achieve its target revenue of RM1.3 billion (US$290 million) this year, said the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) on Tuesday (Feb 14).

MHTC's chief executive officer Sherene Azli said the industry was experiencing a growth of 30 per cent year-on-year.



"Malaysia has the ecosystem and infrastructure to provide quality end-to-end healthcare system and services that are globally competitive," she told reporters after the launch of ShareMyLove campaign, part of MHTC's efforts in promoting Malaysian hospitality and its healthcare services.



On average, medical travellers' contributions to the economy were double that of the regular tourists, said Sherene.



"On average, a foreign patient would spend about RM1,000 per visit, not including other expenditures while being in the country," she said.



Revenue from medical tourism in Malaysia stood at RM1 billion in the 2016 financial year.



MHTC estimated that one million visitors would flock to Malaysia this year, contributing up to RM5 billion to the total gross domestic product.



Last year, more than 860,000 medical travellers sought treatment in the country.



The number was expected to grow, with more private hospitals able to cater to more foreign patients.



Private hospitals nationwide currently have an estimated 15,000 beds, with the top five treatments sought by medical travellers including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation), dental and cosmetics.



MHTC was set up in 2005 under Malaysia's ministry of health to oversee the nation's dual heritage of hospitality and medical innovation. The organisation promotes Malaysia as a destination for world-class healthcare services.