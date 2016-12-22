Malaysia minister commends Singapore for swift action on 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Second Finance Minister Johari Abdul Ghani on Thursday (Dec 22) commended the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for its speedy action on alleged money laundering linked to Malaysia's scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

"Very good. They have taken action, very good," he said when asked to comment on Singapore's conviction of three individuals for wrongdoing in relation to the state fund.

Former BSI banker Yeo Jiawei was sentenced on Thursday to 30 months' jail for tampering with key witnesses in Singapore's 1MDB probe. Two other former private bankers from BSI have also been jailed in Singapore in connection with the case.

Johari called on all banks to facilitate investigations related to 1MDB. "As far as Malaysia is concerned, we are going through that process (investigating)," he told reporters on the sidelines of the 20th anniversary celebration for the Kuala Lumpur-Ampang LRT Line.

When asked about a previous Bloomberg interview in which he stated that 1MDB was going to be a run-off company after the transfer of all its assets to the finance ministry, Johari said that there would be no business activity at 1MDB.



"Run off means we are not going to do any business in 1MDB. It becomes a shelf company," he said.

