World War II bomb explodes at Malaysia MRT construction site, killing 1 worker

KUALA LUMPUR: An explosion at a construction site of a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station on Tuesday (Oct 10) killed one worker and injured two others.

It was caused by an old bomb from World War II which went off.

“From initial investigations, an old bomb from the Second World War suddenly exploded when construction works were being carried out,” said Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh Ishar Singh.

The incident in Bandar Malaysia happened at about 5pm. Three Bangladeshi workers were seriously injured and two of them lost their legs. One of them later died from his injuries.

A Fire and Rescue Department source said a team of 25 personnel with five fire engines rushed to the site.