Malaysia nabs five including two immigration staff in human smuggling case

PUTRAJAYA: Five individuals, including two staff of the Immigration Department at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), were detained on Thursday (Dec 14) in connection with smuggling of illegal immigrants, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the others detained in the integrated operation involving the police, Immigration Department, and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, were two foreigners and a local woman.

Seven people have been arrested so far, including two immigration officers arrested earlier, on suspicion of smuggling foreign nationals, especially from Bangladesh, via KLIA.

Ahmad Zahid said about 40 per cent of the 1,500 Immigration Department staff at KLIA had been or would be transferred, including those involved in job rotation.

"This is a proactive action taken immediately to clear the image of the Immigration Department that has been stained by some of its staff," he told reporters after chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Foreign Workers and Illegal Immigrants on Friday.