Malaysia-North Korea spat should be resolved without extreme measures: DPM Teo

JAKARTA: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on Thursday (Mar 8) said differences of views between Malaysia and North Korea should be discussed and resolved without resorting to extreme measures.

Mr Teo was commenting on the bilateral spat between Kuala Lumpur and Pyongyang following the murder of Kim Jong Nam, who is the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three weeks ago.

Pyongyang barred Malaysians in North Korea from leaving the country, and Malaysia reciprocated by preventing North Koreans in Malaysia from exiting as well.

"We have been watching that development there very carefully, not just between North Korea and Malaysia, but also North Korea and its very active launching of missiles, in the last few days," said Mr Teo to Singapore media in Jakarta.

“I think that we should to encourage North Korea to be more moderate in the actions that it is taking in order to try and preserve peace and stability and security in our region," added Mr Teo, who is also Singapore's Coordinating Minister for National Security.



Mr Teo is in the Indonesia capital to attend the Indian Ocean Rim Association Leaders' Summit, which ended on Tuesday.

MARKING GOLDEN JUBILEE OF INDONESIA-SINGAPORE RELATIONS

During his three-day visit, Mr Teo met a number of Indonesian leaders, including Vice-President Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan, Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, national police chief Tito Karnavian and former president Megawati Sukarnoputri.

Mr Teo said bilateral relations between Indonesia and Singapore are strong, as both countries commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

"This year will be the 50th anniversary for Republic of Indonesia-Singapore relations, so our embassy has dubbed that as RI-SING 50, or rising 50,” said Mr Teo. There's a wide range of activities being organised by the embassy here and also the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore to commemorate that."

The activities to commemorate the golden jubilee will be largely focussed on people-to-people exchanges, culture and sports.

Mr Teo stressed that the importance of building people-to-people ties and nurturing the younger generation to understand the relationship between Singapore and Indonesia.

"For example, I was very happy to see that a number of Indonesians - the younger generation, whom I met during this trip - a number of them had studied in Singapore or have worked in Singapore, so that's a good experience. And I've seen that there are more Singaporeans also working in Indonesia, and having experience in Indonesia," said Mr Teo.

He added that the key event for RI-SING 50 will be the Leaders' Retreat, which Singapore hopes to hold around September. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong then.

DPM Teo said there will be a good agenda, to review the progress made between Singapore and Indonesia, and to see how both countries can take the relationship further.