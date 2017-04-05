Malaysia not a 'trade cheat', says trade minister Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Mustapa Mohamed on Wednesday (Apr 5) rubbished claims by US president Donald Trump that unfair and improper trade practices are to blame for US' burgeoning trade deficit at more than US$50 billion.



China was singled out as the biggest cheat by Trump in a move widely seen as protectionist, followed by a string of countries including Malaysia and its ASEAN neighbours Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

Speaking to reporters, Mustapa said Malaysia supports free trade, does not manipulate its currency and does not give subsidies that violate international rules in accordance with the World Trade Organisation.

"We vehemently reject the accusation," said Mustapa. "We are not a trade cheat, we implement free and fair trade. US is an important trading partner and we value our relations with them.



"However, since the accusation was hurled publicly, I have instructed MITI to explain and correct the accusation made by President Trump."



Mustapa said that Malaysia's trade surplus with the US is at US$6 billion, but the Trump administration has placed the number much higher than that.

He added that nevertheless, he has tasked his ministry to come up with their sets of numbers and to correct the misconception.



He also said he does not believe bilateral relations will be affected as US is a key trading partner, the third largest after China and Singapore.

"We are confident that our policies are in line with normal practices of international trade," said Mustapa.

