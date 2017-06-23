Malaysia opens special court to handle sex crimes against children

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia on Thursday (Jun 22) launched a special court to handle sexual crimes against children – the first such court in Southeast Asia, according to Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The existence of the court would help expedite cases related to sexual crimes against children, Najib said at the inauguration of the court at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya.

Najib added that the court would focus on cases such as pornography, child grooming and child sexual assault in accordance with the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which would be enforced soon, and the first case was expected to be heard by the court on Jul 4.

He also suggested that standard operating procedures be drawn up soon to handle cases of sexual offences against children.

"The special guidelines to be developed should meet the needs and requirements of child witnesses and be in accordance with the best practices in other countries," he said.

The prime minister said a working committee comprising the courts, the Attorney General's Chambers, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and several NGOs for children as well as UNICEF should be set up to draw up the guidelines.

He expressed hope that the existence of the court would help expedite cases of sexual crimes against children, perhaps resolving them in less than a year instead of several years as was the case now.

"If we are to observe, the situation in cases involving children is unique. For example, in the case of a child who faces sexual abuse at the age of 16 and the case prolongs until the child is 18 and becomes an adult, the feeling to adduce evidence dissipates. As such, it is of significance to expedite the hearing and resolve the case," he said.

Najib said that for a start, the special court at the Palace of Justice would hear cases that took place in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Fifty-six current cases from Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya sessions courst would be transferred to the new court, according to local media reports.

“We will expand the special criminal court to the other 13 states in the country in stages,” the Star quoted Najib as saying.



Malaysia's Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rohani Abdul Karim had previously said that many cases involving sexual crimes against children could not be resolved due to lack of evidence and this could be overcome with the setting up of the special court.

"This court is designed to provide a calm environment to these underaged victims of sex crimes so that they can provide more information on the crime that had befallen them," she said when asked to comment on the special court.

"Accompanied by trained counsellors from the ministry, we believe the victim will be able to provide more information and evidence on the misconduct."