Malaysia PM Najib reaffirms 'strong ties' with UK PM May

LONDON: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak met his British counterpart Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on Thursday (Sep 14).

Najib's meeting with May took place in the same week he held talks with United States President Donald Trump at the White House, on Tuesday.

"It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Theresa May today," said Najib. "We reaffirmed the strong ties between Malaysia and the United Kingdom, which pre-dated and have continued since our independence 60 years ago.

‎"In addition to our shared values and history, the UK is seeking a new relationship with friends and partners around the world as it leaves the European Union.



"Malaysia is well positioned to add value, strategically located at the heart of Southeast Asia, with strong links to the Muslim world and China."



In the wake of Brexit, Najib said that he welcomed the opportunity to have a closer economic partnership with the UK.



"I assured May that Malaysia will be happy to discuss setting up a trade arrangement between our two countries as soon as possible. We know that trade between our countries will benefit our economies and our peoples."

The issue of terrorism was also discussed in talks at Downing Street.

"The UK and Malaysia stand united on the need to fight terrorism and violent extremism. We mourn the deaths of those who have died in the recent appalling attacks in the UK," said Najib.



"Malaysia is ready to share its expertise and experience in combating the threat from those who blaspheme the name of Islam by falsely claiming that their atrocities are Islamic."

Both prime ministers also talked about the humanitarian catastrophe facing the Rohingya in Myanmar.



"We agreed that the international community must come together to find a solution to bring to an end a crisis that has shocked both the region and the world," said Najib.

Najib was accompanied by Foreign Minister Anifah Aman, Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ahmad Rasidi Hazizi and Chief Secretary to the Government Ali Hamsa.

Najib had earlier flown into London from Washington, DC after concluding his three-day working visit to the US at the invitation of Trump.