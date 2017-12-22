Malaysia PM Najib to lead rally against US' recognition of Jerusalem

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak called on Muslims to join a rally on Friday (Dec 22) at Putrajaya to protest the declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"God willing, I will join the 'Save Jerusalem' solidarity rally at Masjid Putra, Putrajaya after Friday prayer tomorrow," he said on Twitter on Thursday.

Insya-Allah, esok saya akan sertai Perhimpunan Solidariti; Selamatkan Baitulmaqdis di Masjid Putra, Putrajaya sesudah solat Jumaat.



Ayuh sama-sama kita hadir tunjukkan sokongan dan kesepaduan kita umat Islam menentang usaha jadikan Baitulmaqdis ibu negara Israel! — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) December 21, 2017

"Come together and show the support and unity of Muslims against the efforts to make Jerusalem the capital of Israel," Najib added.



Najib is also expected to announce the Malaysian resolution on the Jerusalem issue at the rally.

The rally is expected to be joined by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including non-Muslim NGOs, and political parties.

Activities lined up include a special forum followed by Friday prayers and special prayers for the well-being of Jerusalem.

This will be followed by speeches from Najib and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang, who is also vice-president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) .

The decision of United States President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel recently angered the Muslim community around the world.