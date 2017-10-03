Malaysia police arrest aquatics coach over rape of national diver

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police said on Tuesday (Oct 3) they have arrested an aquatics coach over the alleged rape of a national diver.



The coach, who is a 35-year-old man from China, was arrested on Monday, police said in a media release.



According to police, the victim made a police report that she was raped on Sep 26 at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur. The report was made on Sunday (Oct 1) as the victim was worried for her safety, police added.



According to a New Straits Times report, the victim was a reserve team member for the Malaysian national diving team at the recently concluded SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.



The aquatics coach will be remanded until Oct 7, police said.