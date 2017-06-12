Malaysia police arrest Grab driver over alleged rape

KUALA LUMPUR: A Grab driver was arrested on suspicion of raping a passenger near her home early on Sunday morning, Malaysian police said on Monday (Jun 12).

Serdang district police chief Megat Mohamad Aminudin said a 29-year-old woman lodged a report alleging she was raped at 4am in her GrabCar driver's vehicle near where she lived in Selangor. She said the suspect later sent her home.

Authorities have arrested a 30-year-old male.

In a statement, Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh said the news was "deeply distressing".



He said Grab would expedite plans to roll out a panic button in its apps for its passengers - something the Land Public Transport Authority is also making mandatory.

However, when Channel NewsAsia tweeted about the plans for the panic button that were outlined in the statement, Grab responded to say that it was a "good suggestion".



"We will take this into consideration as this is involved with (sic) the safety of our passengers," it added in its tweet.



