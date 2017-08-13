Malaysia police arrest Grab driver over alleged student assault

KUALA LUMPUR: A GrabCar driver has been arrested amid police investigation into the alleged assault of a student in Malaysia, authorities said Sunday (Aug 13).

The 17-year-old had hired the driver to pick her up from the Times Square shopping centre and send her to her Puchong home on Saturday afternoon.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said the student suffered a broken nose after being hit by the male driver over a misunderstanding between the two.

"The 30-year-old driver was arrested at 2.30am Sunday morning to assist in investigations," said SAC Fadzil, adding that the suspect would be remanded for four days until Wednesday.

"We have classified the case as voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Section 325 of the Penal Code," he said.