Malaysia police detain woman for prostituting daughters at Johor

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian police have detained a single mother for allegedly prostituting her daughters aged eight and 10.



Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the 39-year-old woman was arrested last Wednesday (Oct 25) at her house in Taman Bintang, near Kulai, following a tip-off.

He said the woman was suspected to have been “selling” her two daughters since last month by taking the girls to a budget hotel in the city every Friday and leaving them with three men.

The two children have been referred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for medical examination, he said, adding that police were looking for the three men believed to be foreign nationals.