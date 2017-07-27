Malaysia ready to help address Qatar crisis if required: Defence Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia does not rule out stepping in to help solve the Qatar crisis if required, said Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in Parliament on Thursday (Jul 27)

However, at present, Hishammuddin said the opportunity should be given first to Kuwait as an intermediary in addressing the crisis. He said this was also the stand of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which comprises of 57 Muslim countries.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in June released a list of 59 people and 12 groups they alleged had links to Qatar, accused by the four states of ties to extremist groups in the region.



Qatar has denied the allegations.



“We closely monitor and, if necessary, our existing ties with the Gulf nations concerned can help and place Malaysia in a position that is not only strategic but can play a more indepth role (in helping to address the crisis)," he said.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid, member of Parliament for Kota Tinggi, who wanted to know if Malaysia was ready if asked to become an intermediary.