Malaysia Red Shirts leader resigns as Sungai Besar UMNO chief

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Red Shirts leader Jamal Yunos on Wednesday (Feb 8) handed in his resignation as Sungai Besar UMNO chief and Barisan Nasional chairman for the parliamentary constituency.

In a letter of resignation to UMNO Liaison Committee Chairman Noh Omar, the leader of the pro-government Red Shirts said he wanted to give up the posts because he did not wish to burden UMNO following his arrest over an alleged raid on an entertainment centre in December last year.

"He (Noh) advised me to retract the letter, but I stated that my stand was clear," he told Bernama. "I do not wish to be a burden to UMNO, the party that I love."

Jamal said that Noh, who is also Malaysia's Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister, respected his stand and would raise the matter with the party's management.

He added that he wished to focus on his business, but would discharge duties entrusted to him by the party leadership if required to do so.

Jamal was arrested last Thursday in connection with a theft at an entertainment outlet in Ampang, reported The Star Online. He was released on Monday.

He had announced that he would resign from his UMNO posts after he was released.



