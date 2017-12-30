3 suspected robbers killed in shootout with Malaysian police

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men believed to be involved in a series of robberies were killed by police during a shootout near Batu Caves in Selangor on Friday (Dec 29).

The three suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were said to have robbed bank customers who had just withdrawn cash in the Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan areas.

The suspects were travelling in a white Suzuki Swift car when they were stopped by police at about 6pm on Friday. The police said the men sped off but officers eventually caught up with them.

A pistol, four bullets and two machetes were discovered in the suspects' car, according to the police. (Photo: Bernama)

Selangor Crime Investigation Department chief Fadzil Ahmat told reporters that the suspects refused to surrender when asked to do so, and instead fired one shot at the police.

“The police had to respond and all of (the suspects) were killed at the scene,” he said.

“Identification process to ascertain whether the suspects were foreigners or locals is being carried out,” Fadzil said, adding that their bodies have been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortems and the case was being investigated as attempted murder.

There were 86 robbery cases in Selangor this year involving victims who had just withdrawn money from the bank, with an estimated loss of RM8 million (US$2 million), according to the police.

“The police view this seriously where victims were robbed as they left the banks and urge the public to be more careful,” Fadzil said.