Malaysia's DPM hints of election happening 'within days' after Chinese New Year

BAGAN DATUK, Malaysia: Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hinted on Sunday (Nov 26) that Malaysia's 14th general election will likely be held within days after the Chinese New Year next year.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister and MP for Bagan Datuk, touched on the topic of looming elections during the opening of Teoh Fu Kiong Temple in Hutan Melintang.

"Don’t forget our big day will come, after the Chinese New Year there will be another big day," he said.

"If voters previously made a mistake, it is okay, I can forgive. If possible, this time don't repeat the same mistake," Mr Zahid said in Malay.

In 2018, Chinese New Year will fall on Feb 16 and Feb 17.



Malaysia's general election must be held on or before Aug 24 next year.

Mr Zahid also spoke on freedom of religion in the country saying it contributed to the peace and harmony that people were enjoying.

“The Malaysian government is a caring one and understands religious differences," he said. "Although our constitution states that Islam is the religion of the federation, non-Muslims are free to practise their respective religions.

“Its means the government is fair and respects all religions in the country because Islam teaches us to respect other religions,” he said.