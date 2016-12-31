Malaysia's growth is one that developed countries can only dream of: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's estimated growth rate for 2016 is something developed countries "can only dream of", Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said in his New Year message on Saturday (Dec 31).

"Our estimated growth rate of 4.3-4.5 per cent for this year is one that developed countries in Europe and North America can only dream of," he said.

"Malaysians should be proud of the growth we are achieving."

Citing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which concluded that "despite headwinds, the Malaysian economy continues to perform well", Najib said that such assessments "reflect the true picture of Malaysia".

"Assessments such as these are independent and conducted by the world’s top experts. They reflect the true picture of Malaysia – contrary to the smear campaigns of those who have been trying to commit economic sabotage against their own country just for their own selfish political objectives," said Najib.

He added that fake news was a "grave problem in our country", and urged Malaysians "not to fall for lies that are spread".

However Najib's assessment came at the close of a year which saw the ringgit fall to 4.4805 against the US dollar. This was its weakest level since the Asian financial crisis in 1998, according to a Bloomberg report.

"NOT SHY AWAY FROM SPEAKING OUT"

Turning to global affairs, Najib said that Malaysia "will not shy away from speaking out" on "global issues that matter".



"In response to the tragic events involving the Rohingya population in Myanmar, we successfully requested a gathering of ASEAN Foreign Ministers to discuss possible solutions to what is an increasingly concerning situation," he said.

He added that Malaysia remained committed to supporting the quest for peace in the Middle East, citing the country's co-sponsorship of a UN resolution against illegal settlement building in Palestinian territories.