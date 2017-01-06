Malaysia's Miss Universe costume draws mixed reaction

SINGAPORE: Supporters of Malaysia at this year's Miss Universe pageant were torn between loving and hating the country's national costume entry, which was unveiled on Thursday (Jan 5) in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The diamond-encrusted jumpsuit bearing the iconic Petronas Twin Towers was the brainchild of designer duo Rizman Ruzaini, who said most of its details were symbolic of the building and its glamour.

#nationalcostumeMY by @rizmanruzaini to be worn by @kiran_jassal at the 65th Miss Universe on January 30th. Posted by Miss Universe Malaysia Official Facebook Page on Thursday, 5 January 2017

For example, "the diamonds are fashioned in a way ... that represents the steel beams of the KLCC Twin Towers", while the "shoulders and wrap around the sleeves are laser-cut metal encrusted with diamonds and handmade sparkles (to represent the towers') glamour and pizzazz", the pair wrote on their Instagram page.





Screengrab of Rizman Ruzaini's post on Instagram.

Several took to the official Miss Universe Malaysia Facebook page with feedback, applauding the designers for "breaking the norm" and comparing the unconventional look to Thailand's winning tuk tuk entry last year.

Others shared their disdain, offering that "Malaysia is rich in culture and beautiful national costumes" and that the outfit seemed more for a "Miss Superhero of the Universe".

Miss Thailand Chalita Sausane wearing the national costume entry for 2016. (Photos: Miss Universe Thailand's Facebook page)



Miss Malaysia's costume was not the only one that came under scrutiny this week.



Photos of Ms Chalita Suansane donning the "Jewel of Thailand", a Swarovski crystal-embellished gown inspired by old footage of Queen Sirikit, emerged online on Friday and the creation by culture scholar Hirankrit Paipibulkul proved a great hit.



We got the first look at Miss Universe Australia, Caris Tiivel's costume! It is inspired by the Great Barrier Reef in attempt to raise awareness about coral bleaching. Stunning! #9Today A photo posted by thetodayshow (@thetodayshow) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Miss Australia Carlis Tiivel was not so lucky. After appearing on The Today Show on Thursday, the blue and pink Steph Audino concoction meant to raise awareness about the dangers faced by the Great Barrier Reef was criticised online for looking more like "leftover Christmas tinsel".

The final of the 65th Miss Universe competition will be held on Jan 30 in the Philippines.