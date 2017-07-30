Malaysia's myBurgerLab unveils rival to McDonald's Nasi Lemak Burger

McDonald's Nasi Lemak Burger was among several items released to celebrate Singapore's National Day.

SINGAPORE: A burger joint in Malaysia will soon unveil its own version of the popular Nasi Lemak Burger, which was released by fast-food chain McDonald’s to celebrate Singapore’s National Day.

In a tweet, myBurgerLab in Malaysia unveiled their Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang Burger. It posted a picture of the burger in front of a Malaysian flag with the text: “Dear Singapore, nice try, but …”.

The burger joint hinted that its take on McDonald's creation would be available sometime next week.





The store, which launched in 2012, has four outlets across Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya. According to its website, it sold out on their first day of operations on Jul 10.

McDonald’s Nasi Lemak Burger was launched on Jul 13 as part of a limited-time menu to celebrate Singapore’s birthday. The burger, as well as other items such as the Chendol McFlurry, sold out islandwide less than two weeks later.