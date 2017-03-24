Malaysia's new digital economy adviser Jack Ma could still be Indonesia's adviser

KUALA LUMPUR: Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma said he has not turned his back on Indonesia despite formalising his role as digital economy adviser with Malaysia - an offer made by Jakarta first.

"I haven’t had the opportunity to go there yet, but our team has already been there many times before I see the president (to understand what we can do), " he said at a news conference on Thursday (Mar 24) in Kuala Lumpur. "I don't want it to be just president and I shake hands at G20 saying ‘yes, we'll do something’ and next time we go there shake hands say, 'yes, we'll do something'."

In September, Indonesia's Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara said it was setting up a "steering committee" to spur e-commerce growth in Indonesia and it had asked Ma to be an adviser.



However, in November, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announced Ma would be Malaysia's adviser too.



"We made a lot of fuss about it, but eventually we lost and Malaysia got to him first. There’s already a picture of Jack Ma shaking hands with the Malaysian Prime Minister,” Rudiantara was quoted as saying by tribunnews.com.



Ma was in Kuala Lumpur this week to launch Alibaba's first logistics hub outside China as well as Malaysia's "Digital Free Trade Zone".



"Everybody wants to partner you, Jack, but we are the first to partner you outside China," a beaming Mr Najib said at the event.



Ma said he has already begun engaging Malaysian ministers about what needs to be done and in April, he will be giving Najib a tour of Alibaba's headquarters in China.



"I think it is my honour (to be the adviser). If more people start doing (electronic commerce), that is the best return that I get," the Chinese business magnate said, when asked if he is getting paid. “What Malaysia needs is technology, the way people think and do business.



“We are not only working here with the government and the people, we are also working with China to open more doors to Malaysian products and young people."



Malaysia aims to double its e-commerce sector's contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) - targeting RM211 billion (US$47.62 billion) - by 2020.



Alibaba is expanding its investments in Southeast Asia's digital economy, which is projected to experience major growth in the next decade.



The company invested US$1 billion last year to control Singapore-based e-commerce platform Lazada, Southeast Asia's largest online shopping platform. It also increased its shareholding in Singapore Post to 14.4 per cent from the 10.2 per cent acquired in 2014 and bought a 20-per cent stake in Thai e-payment service, Ascend Money.



But Ma said Alibaba wants to make sure any business it enters will be a local business - not "Alibaba's business in Malaysia".



"We hope the Malaysian Electronic World Trading Platform hub belongs to Malaysia, operated by Malaysia - not operated or owned by Alibaba," said Ma. "In Indonesia, we want the same thing. And this is why we want to hire more local people to China, to work there and then send them back (to their countries), making sure they're the owners."