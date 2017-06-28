Malaysia's opposition to launch roadshow to spread awareness on 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan on Wednesday (Jun 28) said it would go on a nationwide roadshow to spread awareness about the 1MDB scandal.



The roadshow is the coalition's response to the United States' latest filing on state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The US Department of Justice is seeking to recover more than US$1 billion in assets it says are associated "with an international conspiracy to launder funds misappropriated" from 1MDB - a fund set up and formerly advised by Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is also Finance Minister.

Malaysian authorities opened investigations into the controversial fund in 2015 but, so far, no one has been detained or charged.

The frustrated opposition coalition said it wants Mr Najib to call an emergency session of parliament and table a white paper on 1MDB.

The coalition also formed a 1MDB "action committee".



Its nationwide roadshow will kick off on Jul 6.

"The roadshow will be held in every state and it will end with a people’s rally in September," opposition leader Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said.

The Malaysian government said it has carried out its own investigations into 1MDB and would not hesitate to take action if there is evidence of wrongdoing.



However, Attorney-General Apandi Ali reportedly said this week that he believed the US action was politically motivated, echoing statements made by several Malaysian ministers.