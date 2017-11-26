Malaysia's PM Najib Razak seen to be in strong position ahead of looming election

KUALA LUMPUR: The clock is ticking down to the next general election in Malaysia, which must be held on or before Aug 24 next year.



And ahead of the poll, Prime Minister Najib Razak is looking confident, defying those pundits who predicted that the fallout from the scandal surrounding state investment firm 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) could deal him a fatal political blow.

The investment firm made headlines for months on end when the issue first surfaced in 2014, triggering investigations in at least six countries, including the United States, Singapore and Switzerland.

Allegations of corruption in 1MDB, which Najib founded in 2009, saw calls for the prime minister to step down by the opposition and some non-government organisations (NGOs). A huge anti-Najib rally in the capital Kuala Lumpur last year drew tens of thousands of protesters from all over the country.

But he has stood firm and forged on.

He sacked his critics within the ruling UMNO party. He also ousted Mukhriz Mahathir, the son of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, as chief minister of Kedah state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Mahathir, who was among the first to raise the issue of 1MDB, has gone from being Najib's mentor to an arch enemy, leading the opposition in the charge to oust him.

On the economic front, Najib launched huge infrastructure products, including the world's first Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) in March this year together with Jack Ma, chairman of the Alibaba Group.

Three years after 1MDB hit the headlines, Najib is seen by many to have deftly consolidated his power, leading to optimism within his UMNO party about the upcoming election.

"I think we will do much, much better in the next general elections coming soon compared to our chances in previous general elections," Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, told Channel NewsAsia in a recent interview.

An improving economy may also offer a helping hand: In the third quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) grew at the fastest pace in more than three years, rising 6.2 per cent, year-on-year, as activities expanded in the services and manufacturing sectors, according to official figures.

STRONGER POSITION NEEDS TO BE TURNED INTO ELECTION RESULTS: ANALYSTS

Nonetheless, despite the political winds apparently blowing in Najib’s favour, analysts say he will need to turn that potential into solid electoral results in order to permanently fend off possible challengers within UMNO.

“Najib's position in UMNO, post-election, is very dependent on how the party and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition perform in the general election,” said Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, an analyst with risk consultancy BowerGroupAsia.

“If Najib wins fewer parliamentary seats than the coalition won in 2013, then serious questions will be asked by the party and a possible leadership tussle may ensue,” he added.

This is a view shared by Wan Saiful Wan Jan, chief executive of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS): “He (Najib) is very strong in UMNO which means if UMNO wins comfortably (in the general election), his position is secured.”

However, he added that it will not only be UMNO’s and the BN’s showing in parliament that Najib needs to worry about.

“I suspect the pressure will be put on Najib if he loses any additional states to (opposition) Pakatan Harapan (Hope Alliance). At the moment, all eyes are on Kedah and Johor,” Wan Saiful added.

MAHATHIR’S DEPARTURE “STRENGTHENED” NAJIB

While analysts caution that Najib’s position within UMNO is dependent on a strong showing at the general election, it is a widely held view that he has played his political hand well in the aftermath of the 1MDB scandal.

“Many had underestimated Najib and wrongly compared him to (ex-PM) Badawi,” said Asrul.

Najib took over from former Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in 2009 after the latter stepped down following a poor performance by the ruling UMNO in the 2008 general elections.

“Unlike Badawi, Najib has been resilient, ruthless and brave to make important decisions such as the sacking of his deputy (PM) Muhyiddin. I think the turning point for Najib was when Mahathir decided to leave UMNO and eventually establish his own political party,” said Asrul.

Mahathir officially launched a new party called the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (PPBM) this year.

“The departure of Mahathir alienated many of the fence-sitters in the party and strengthened Najib's position in UMNO, as many of his detractors decided to leave the party,” Asrul said.

Najib's position was also strengthened when reshuffled his cabinet in 2015, removing ministers opposed to his rule.

“Najib made a very decisive cabinet reshuffle in July 2015 wherein he removed all his detractors. By doing this, he solidified his grip both in UMNO as well as on the administration,” said Wan Saiful.

“And he showed his detractors that he is not afraid to act if threatened. This was a major signal to those who might be thinking of challenging him.”

Najib has also used foreign affairs to boost his domestic standing. In September, Najib made an official visit the US, his first since the Department of Justice (DOJ) there opened civil and criminal investigations into 1MDB.

According to dozens of civil lawsuits filed by the DOJ in the past two years, a total of $4.5 billion was allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates.

In August 2017, Bloomberg reported court filings by DOJ show that US is moving forward with a criminal investigation into money stolen from 1MDB that allegedly was used to acquire about US$1.7 billion in real estate, art, jewelry and other assets.



Najib is not named in DOJ's criminal and civil suits. The Attorney-General’s office in Malaysia has cleared Najib of any wrong doing and the prime minister himself has denied all allegations of corruption.

MALAYSIA IS NOT A PARIAH STATE: MINISTER

Najib’s US trip was something of a coup for him as some observers had thought he would never set foot in the country while the DOJ investigations were underway.

Najib himself hailed the visit as a success, saying the trip was a manifestation of the recognition of Malaysia as a significant global player.

Minister Rahman Dahlan said the US trip showed that Malaysia is a not a “pariah state".

"FDI (foreign direct investments) is booming, Americans are happy to be working with the Prime Minister not only on the economic front, but also on the security front,” he said.

Foreign direct investment in Malaysia rose 64 per cent year-on-year in 2016 to 59 billion ringgit (US$13.2 billion).

“Malaysia is considered to be a regional and international player. And we are not a pariah state as painted by the opposition," said Rahman Dahlan.

"And he (Najib) has been able to gain the respect and confidence of the major powers as you can see, despite the opposition saying this country is being vilified and ridiculed outside and around the world. Foreign leaders have been coming in droves to Malaysia."

In June 2016, two by-elections in the semi-rural town of Sungai Besar, Selangor and Kuala Kangsar, Perak, touted by the opposition as a mini referendum on Najib's rule, were won by BN.

"The opposition said the by-elections were a referendum and very critical to the future of this country. Then it should be a referendum on the way the PM handled the 1MDB issue. We won the elections," said Rahman Dahlan.

He expects this trend to continue at the general election.

“We will improve...we have the numbers and we are quite comfortable with the numbers. I think we will do better.”