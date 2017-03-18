Malaysia's Raja Bomoh wanted by police, religious authorities: Deputy Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Police and religious authorities are looking for a Malaysian shaman known as Raja Bomoh for allegedly tarnishing the image of Islam, Deputy Minister at Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said on Saturday (Mar 18).

In a tweet, Dr Asyraf said Malaysia's Department of Federal Territory Islamic Affairs, as well as police have been looking for the shaman - whose real name is Ibrahim Mat Zin - since Monday to "detain and prosecute him".

He also urged members of the public to stop sharing a video featuring Raja Bomoh performing rites purportedly to protect Malaysia from foreign attacks amid tensions with North Korea after Kim Jong Nam was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last month.

Perak deputy mufti Zamri Hashim said on Wednesday that the Perak government had issued a ruling condemning Ibrahim's rituals, as his actions contradict syariah laws and are considered forbidden.

Raja Bomoh was previously in the spotlight when he conducted an elaborate ritual with coconuts to help the search for the missing MH370.