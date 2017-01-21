Malaysia’s road charge to be implemented at all borders this year: Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will extend a road charge on foreign-registered vehicles to all its land checkpoints this year, its Deputy Transport Minister Abdul Aziz Kaprawi told the New Straits Times (NST) on Saturday (Jan 21).

“We will impose the road charge at all checkpoints of our borders this year, with Thailand being the next one,” he said to the NST, adding that it would be RM20 (S$6.40).

He reiterated that it was not Malaysia’s intention to discriminate against Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor with a RM20 road charge introduced last November. He also said the Singapore Government’s willingness to retract a Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC) is a welcome move.

On Friday, Singapore’s High Commission and Consulate-General Office and Johor Bahru had said that Singapore would remove the RRC once Malaysia has implemented its road charge with all its other neighbours – Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei.

Mr Aziz added that a planned Vehicle Entry Permit for foreign vehicles entering Malaysia may kick in around the middle of this year, but said the fee has yet to be finalised.The Malaysian Transport Ministry has previously said the VEP would require owners of foreign-registered vehicles to pay a one-time fee of RM10 (S$3.20) to register their car for five years.