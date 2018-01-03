Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional launches election portal

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak launched his Barisan Nasional coalition's official election portal on Wednesday (Jan 3) in a bid to secure support in the cyberworld - what he has described as the most important channel to determine the outcome of polls that must be held by August.

"Social media is the main vessel for people to get information and for them to make a decision when the time comes," he said before launching The Rakyat (The People).

The website will feature candidate profiles, in depth interviews with leaders, and BN's manifesto "when the time comes".

"When the time comes - and don't ask me when that is - the portal will have our manifesto," - PM @NajibRazak. #GE14 pic.twitter.com/tZCwTnltzR — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) January 3, 2018

Mr Najib said that BN was the victim of slander online and "fake news" during the 13th general elections, when the coalition failed to win back the two-thirds majority it first lost in 2008 after decades in power.

Among the viral stories he alleged was concocted by the opposition was that there were blackouts while votes were counted during the last polls.

The prime minister has told his party to intensify efforts online as BN sees dwindling support among urban voters and faces the challenge of an increasingly cynical younger voter base.

Last month, Mr Najib's party UMNO launched a campaign to end "slander" online which called for greater enforcement of legislation, among others.