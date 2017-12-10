Malaysia says army is ‘ready’ for signal on Jerusalem

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) are always ready for the signal and directives from the top leadership and head of state on the issue of Jerusalem.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the country should be prepared to face any eventuality.

"As the Defence Minister, I am confident that we will carry out any order from the supreme commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

"Armed Forces chief (General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor) and the MAF are definitely ready," Mr Hishammuddin, who is also UMNO vice-president, said when winding up the debate at the UMNO General Assembly 2017 on Saturday (Dec 9).

Mr Hishammuddin said the United States’ plan to make Jerusalem the capital of Israel was a slap in the face for the entire Muslim world.