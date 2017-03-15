Malaysia says DNA sample confirms murdered Kim Jong Nam's identity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has confirmed the identity of Kim Jong Nam's body based on a DNA sample taken from one of his children, the deputy prime minister said on Wednesday (Mar 15).

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed on Feb 13, when Malaysian police say two women smeared super toxic VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

North Korea, which the United States and South Korea say orchestrated the murder, has denied the victim was Kim Jong Nam. He was carrying a passport under the name of Kim Chol when he was killed.

"I again confirm that it is Kim Jong Nam ... This is based on a sample taken from his child," Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters. He did not say how Malaysia obtained the DNA sample or from which of Kim Jong Nam's children it came from.

Kim Jong Nam had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau with his second wife under Beijing's protection after the family went into exile several years ago. He had spoken out publicly against his family's dynastic control of the isolated, nuclear-armed North Korea.

Video footage of a man claiming to be the son of Kim Jong Nam appeared last week, in which he said he was lying low with his mother and sister.

An official at South Korea's National Intelligence Service confirmed the man in the video was Kim Han Sol, the 21-year-old son of Kim Jong Nam.

Malaysia officially confirmed Kim Jong Nam's identity on Friday, nearly a month after the murder, but refused to say whether authorities had obtained a DNA sample from next of kin.



Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said at the time that concerns "for the security of the witnesses" prevented him from revealing further details.

The murder has sparked a diplomatic meltdown between two countries with once strong ties. Malaysia refused North Korea's request to release the body without an autopsy and investigation, and then expelled the North Korean ambassador over his remarks questioning the investigations.

North Korea then banned nine Malaysians - three diplomats and their six family members - from leaving the country, in what Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak described as taking Malaysians "hostage". The Southeast Asian country followed with a tit-for-tat action.



Ahmad Zahid told reporters the two countries began official talks on Monday to resolve the crisis and bring nine Malaysians, who are trapped in Pyongyang, home. He added that Kuala Lumpur was "optimistic" about the negotiations.

FEARS SON COULD BE NEXT



Kim's wife and children staged a vanishing act after the murder. There are fears Kim Han Sol could be targeted next.

In what may be the first comments by the family since Kim's death, Han Sol appeared in a video that circulated last week, but did not reveal his whereabouts or offer to claim his father's body, which was embalmed recently to stop it decomposing as it lies in a morgue in Kuala Lumpur.

Investigators are seeking seven North Korean suspects, four of whom left Malaysia on the day of the murder. The police chief has said he believes the other three are hiding in North Korea's embassy in Kuala Lumpur.



Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid said the government was negotiating with "an open heart and (an) open mind" to end the issue and was "looking into all possibilities", including swapping the North Korean suspects for the nine stranded Malaysians.



Pyongyang has denounced the Malaysian investigation as an attempt to smear the secretive regime, insisting that Kim most likely died of a heart attack.



Malaysia also used fingerprints, obtained by the Japanese government following a failed attempt by Kim to enter the country and visit Disneyland in 2001, to determine his identity, said Deputy Home Minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed.



"We... got the fingerprint samples from Japanese authorities. We used as many identification markers as possible to confirm the identity of Kim Jong Nam," Nur Jazlan told AFP.



Two women - one Vietnamese and one Indonesian - have been arrested and charged with Kim's murder. Airport CCTV footage shows them approaching the victim and apparently smearing his face with a piece of cloth.



(Corrects to say DNA from one of Kim's children, not specifically his son)