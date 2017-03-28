Malaysia says Kim Jong Nam's body still in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of Kim Jong Nam, who was murdered in Malaysia last month, is still in Kuala Lumpur, health minister Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said on Tuesday (Mar 28), amid reports the remains of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will soon leave the country.

"We have to check with the forensics department if there was any requirement to bring the body out, but as far as we are concerned there is no change in status quo," Subramaniam told reporters.

He said the next of kin have not come forward to provide assistance on how the body is to be treated.

The minister added that there were a lot of rumours surrounding the body's cremation, but said: "We can't do such [a] thing without the related parties giving us any instruction.

"We have been waiting for the next of kin for a long time. And it is unfortunate that they didn't come forward to provide any assistance."

In response to questions about whether there would be a second embalming of the body, Subramaniam said that if the forensics department felt it necessary, they would do it.

Kim Jong Nam was murdered on Feb 13, when Malaysian police say two women smeared super toxic VX nerve agent on his face at the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Media reports on Monday said the body was moved out of the hospital to a funeral parlour, and later was being prepared to go on a flight to Beijing.

Malaysia's New Straits Times newspaper reported on Tuesday that the body was expected to go from Beijing to North Korea, without disclosing its source for the information.