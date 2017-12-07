Malaysia says US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital will have 'grave repercussions'

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday (Dec 7) said in a statement that the United States’ decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would have grave repercussions across the wider world.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump defied global opposition by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in an address from the White House.



In the speech, Trump said he had directed the State Department to make arrangements to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Malaysia is extremely concerned at reports that the United States has announced its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” said Malaysia's foreign ministry in a statement.

“Such a decision would put to an end all efforts made towards a resolution of Palestinian question. It would have grave repercussions not only towards the security and stability of the region, but would inflame sentiments, making efforts to combat terrorism all the more difficult.”

Malaysia also said it reaffirms that Jerusalem is at the core of the Palestinian cause and requests all member states of the United Nations not to recognise any changes in the pre-1967 borders, including in connection with Jerusalem.

“Any attempts to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, establishing or transferring any diplomatic mission to the city, are considered aggression not only against the Arab and Islamic Ummah, but are also infringements on the rights of Muslims and Christians alike.”

The statement added: “It is also an infringement on the Palestinian people’s national rights including their right to self-determination, and a grave breach of the international law along with the Security Council’s relevant resolutions: Namely Resolutions No. 252 (1968), 267 (1969), 465, 476 and 478 (1980), including the recent Resolution 2334 (2016).

“Recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is not a recognition of the reality on the ground; it is an expression of support for Israeli policies, much of which is in contravention of the international law. Might cannot be right.

“The United States must reconsider its decision.”