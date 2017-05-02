Malaysia sceptical over death of IS leader in Syria

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities are sceptical whether the country's top IS operative in Syria, Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, is truly dead.

This comes after various intelligent sources, including a Facebook posting by Wanndy's wife Nor Mahmudah, reported that he was killed in a drone attack over the weekend. Local media NST also reported that Wanndy’s comrade, whose nationality is unknown, was also killed in the attack in Ma’dan, Syria, last Saturday.

Ayob Khan, head of Malaysia’s police counter terrorism unit, told Channel NewsAsia on Monday (May 1) that the police could not confirm the death of the 27-year-old IS operative despite his wife sharing the news on her Facebook page.

In her post, 28-year-old Nor Mahmudah, who arrived in Syria in 2014 with Wanndy, said she had accepted the fate of her husband.

“My dear fighter, finally it’s your time to go. I will remain here and take care of the responsibilities you have left behind. Although my heart has not been as strong as I expected, I accept it as fate.”



Ayob believed the words could have been written by Wanndy himself, to fake his own death in order to avoid detection.



Sources revealed that Wanndy is not only wanted by the United States and Malaysia, but a manhunt is also out for him by other IS operatives from Indonesia and Malaysia in Syria.



Wanndy is said to have pocketed money from donations collected overseas to fund IS causes for his own use, and other IS members wanted to hunt him down and execute him in Syria.

The Malaysian is wanted by law enforcement agencies worldwide after he was put on the United States’ Specially Designated Global Terrorist list in March.



He is also wanted in Malaysia for recruiting local fighters and coordinating terror attacks, including a grenade attack at Movida nightclub that severely injured eight people in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur last June.