Malaysia searching for 4 more North Korean suspects in Kim Jong Nam death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police said on Sunday (Feb 19) that they were looking for four more North Korean suspects in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The suspects were all male and aged between 33 and 57, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim told a press conference. All four are believed to have fled the Malaysia.

Four North Korean suspects have been identified who Malaysia's deputy IG says could help very much in the case. #KimJongNam pic.twitter.com/eJABGgYUDz — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 19, 2017

Police said that it was unsure if they were linked to the North Korean government, as they were all holding normal passports, rather than diplomatic passports.

In addition to the four, three more were being sought to assist with enquiries. Among the three, one was identified as North Korean.

3 more wanted by Malaysian police to assist in investigations. #KimJongNam pic.twitter.com/HQQLwZIljl — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 19, 2017

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case so far - a woman with a Vietnamese travel document identified as Doan Thi Huong, Indonesian Siti Aisyah and her Malaysian boyfriend Muhammad Farid Jalaluddin as well as one of the North Korean suspects.

At the press conference on Sunday, he was identified as a 46-year-old North Korean man called Ri Jong Hol, living in Kuala Lumpur as an IT worker.

The four suspects who are now in Malaysian police custody. #KimJongNam pic.twitter.com/ztr9SfMejC — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 19, 2017

Police added that the cause of Jong Nam's death was still unknown and it was waiting for pathology and toxicology test results.

Channel NewsAsia understands diplomatic pressure has been intense on officials investigating this case.

On Friday night, North Korea's ambassador told the media that Malaysia had "forced" a postmortem on the body of the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam. It accused Malaysia of concealing something and colluding with forces against North Korea after police refused to release the body to their custody.



Noor Rashid said police could not confirm the man was Kim Jong Nam with certainty until tests were done on DNA samples obtained from next-of-kin.

Latest updates: