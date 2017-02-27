Malaysia seeks mistress of Kim Jong Nam in death investigation: Source

KUALA LUMPUR: The mistress of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s leader, is being sought by Malaysian police in their investigation into his death on Feb 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2), according to a senior police source.

North Korean So Yong Ra, 41, is a former air stewardess with Air Koryo, North Korea’s national flag carrier. Her name has previously been reported as So Yong La.

Channel NewsAsia has obtained a photograph from police sources of the woman they want to question.

“She is from Pyongyang. She is believed to have lived in Macau together with him since 2001 and eventually got married,” the source added.

He did not give details about why the Malaysia authorities want to question So and did not provide information on where she is thought to be, except to say she did not come with him to Malaysia.



“She (So) worked at Air Koryo from 1992 to 1998. She studied at the Pyongyang Music and Dance University,” said the source.

It has been previously reported that Kim Jong Nam had two wives, at least one mistress and several children, including a son and a daughter by his second wife, Lee Hye-Kyong.

Kim Jong Nam, 45, died shortly after two women apparently pounced on him from behind his back and wiped his face with the deadly VX nerve agent as he was walking through the departure hall of KLIA 2 to catch a flight back to Macau.

The nerve agent, which is listed by the UN as a chemical of mass destruction, was so high in dosage that “he died within 15-20 minutes,” according to Malaysian Health Minister, Subramaniam Sathasivam.

The eldest son and the former heir apparent to the late President Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong Nam fell out of favour when he was arrested at Japan's Narita airport in May 2001 trying to enter the country on a forged passport, accompanied by two women and his then four-year-old son. He told Japanese police that he wanted to visit Disneyland.

“So Yong Ra was one of the women who was with him when he was arrested in Japan in 2001,” the police source added.

So far, Malaysian police have arrested two female suspects and one North Korean male. They are searching for four other male North Korean suspects who have fled the country and are believed to be back in Pyongyang.

A diplomat, who is the second secretary of the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur and a male staff of Air Koryo, are wanted for questioning by the Malaysian police. The diplomat was caught on CCTV sending off the four suspects at the airport as they fled from Malaysia.

Malaysian police are also hunting for the people responsible for bringing the nerve agent into the country.

“So far there are no new arrests,” said the source.