Malaysia seeks new master developer for Bandar Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will be accepting proposals for a new master developer for Bandar Malaysia from Jul 5, after a US$1.7-billion deal to develop the major property project fell through in May this year.

In a statement announcing its request for proposals on Friday (Jun 23), Malaysia's Ministry of Finance laid out the criteria for a prospective partner.



Interested companies must be an affiliate of a Fortune 500 company "to ensure financial strength", an affiliate of a company "which has generated cumulatively last three years no less than RM50 billion in revenue from the entire value chain of real estate and associated businesses", and a company with "experience in international quality real estate development projects".

"The proposer must be able to demonstrate how their proposal focuses and places emphasis on the key themes of serving people and the national interest of Malaysia," the statement said.



TRX City, owned by the country's finance ministry, had terminated an agreement with China Railway Engineering Corp and Iskandar Waterfront Holding in May on the basis it "failed to meet payment obligations outlined in the Conditions Precedent". This has been disputed by the consortium, which agreed to buy a 60 per cent stake in the project originally being developed by scandal-plagued 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in 2015.

However, after the collapse of the deal, Malaysia said it would be retaining 100 per cent ownership of Bandar Malaysia, which is slated to house a terminus for the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail.



Prime Minister Najib Razak said that given the importance of the project, it is critical that Bandar Malaysia has the right leadership, the right partners and the right ownership structure to ensure that its full potential is realised.

