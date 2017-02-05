Malaysia-Singapore ties not affected by Pedra Branca application: Reezal Merican

KEPALA BATAS, Malaysia: Diplomatic relations with Singapore will not be affected although the government has filed an application for a review of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision on the sovereignty over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican on Sunday (Feb 5) said that Malaysia was a nation which always abided by the principles of international law.

"We bring (the case) to the ICJ because it cannot be done unilaterally, we take it mutually and this is a normal matter and like the previous decision given by the ICJ in favour of Singapore, did not result in deterioration of (our) relationship ... in fact, our trade ties went up," he told reporters.

"(However) the government will never let go any single possibility to defend our sovereignty because it is paramount to us. We will fight to maintain, defend and retain our sovereignty," he added.

Malaysia's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali on Thursday filed the application with the ICJ at The Hague for a revision of the 2008 judgment which ruled that Singapore had sovereignty over Pedra Branca, while Middle Rocks was awarded to Malaysia and South Ledge belonged to the state in whose territorial waters it is located.