Malaysia strongly condemns North Korea's missile test

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday (Sep 3) strongly condemned the nuclear test conducted by North Korea.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said the latest test, which is North Korea’s sixth since the first in 2006, was another blatant violation of the multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“This provocative action poses a grave threat to international peace and security.

“Malaysia deeply regrets this latest incident which will further exacerbate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula and the region as a whole,” it said.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia strongly urged North Korea to stop conducting further tests, halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programme and to fully comply with its international obligations in the interest of maintaining regional and international peace and security.