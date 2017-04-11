Malaysia technician jailed 7 years for letting terrorists use his bank account

KUALA LUMPUR: A technician at a metal-based factory was sentenced to seven years in jail by a High Court in Malaysia on Monday (Apr 10) for allowing his bank account to be used in the transfer of funds to terrorists.

Bukhori Che Noor, 35, a father of two children aged four and eight years admitted committing the offence at Maybank, IBC branch in Prai Industrial Estate, Seberang Prai Tengah, Penang between November 2015 and Jun 30, 2016.

Justice Azman Abdullah admonished Bukhori, saying, as an adult, he should have been able to assess whether an action is bad or good before getting involved in it.

"We are capable of thinking and making considerations. The drastic rise in cases like this shows how serious it is," he said.

The judge noted that 40 cases involving terrorism-related charges were registered by the High Court last year and another 28, as at February this year.

Bukhori is the first person to be jailed by the High Court for a terrorism-financing offence, local media reported.

According to the facts of the case, a protected witness confirmed that Bukhori was a member of the Telegram application group, 'Gagak Hitam', using 'Black Arrow' as his identity.



The telecommunications company also confirmed that the telephone number was registered under Bukhori's name.



The protected witness also confirmed that on Mar 26, 2016, 'Akhi Wanndy' (Muhammad Wanndy Muhammad Jedi) instructed members of 'Gagak Hitam' to deposit 'infak' (donation) of RM11,090 in stages into Bukhori's Maybank account.



Earlier in mitigation, Bukhori who was unrepresented said he had repented and was remorseful of his action besides being the breadwinner for his family.



However, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence "as a lesson to the accused in view of the increase in such cases".