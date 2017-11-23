Malaysia thanks Indonesia for tackling forest fires

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has said that he appreciates Indonesia's efforts in tackling forest fires, sparing its neighbouring country from air pollution.

According to a statement by the Indonesian presidential secretariat on Tuesday (Nov 22), Najib said: "I'd like to thank the Indonesian government. It's been two years since Malaysia last encountered haze."

"Thank you for the serious attention Indonesia has given to the matter ... The air is now fresh and enjoyable," he said to President Joko Widodo in a joint press conference before the 12th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultative Meeting held held in Kuching on Tuesday.

About 2.61 million hectares of land in Indonesia were destroyed during catastrophic forest fires in 2015. It caused thick haze which blanketed parts of Indonesia and its neighbours, and the pollution cost Indonesia more than US$16 billion in economic losses.

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said that learning from the 2015 incident, local governments have been quick to declare emergency alert status so that they can get resources and funding from the central government to carry out preventive measures.

Forest fires in Indonesia have been under control this year, with the number of hot spots falling 32.6 per cent compared to in 2016.

BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho attributed this to the "alertness and synergy of various parties, anticipating the occurrence of forest fires".