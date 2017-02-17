Malaysia tightens security at entry points after Kim Jong Nam killing

KUALA LUMPUR: Security has been tightened at all entry points in Malaysia following the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Monday (Feb 13).

Selangor police chief Abdul Samah Mat said the measures include tighter surveillance at passenger entry-exit points at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

This is to prevent other suspects in the case from fleeing the country, he told Bernama on Thursday.

He said the authorities were looking at the case from all angles, including trying to find out if others were involved.

"We are also waiting for a response from the North Korean Embassy in Malaysia on information we requested to help in the investigation into the case," he said.

Abdul Samah, however, refused to comment when asked if there was a possibility that other suspects were still in the country, but said police were still investigating.

An Indonesian woman, her Malaysian boyfriend and another woman holding a Vietnamese passport have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of Kim.

When approached, a security officer at KLIA2 said the killing had not disrupted procedures as security at the terminal was constantly monitored.

"Every passenger is tightly checked before being allowed to go through the departure point, whether for domestic or international flights," he said.

At the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, 20 local and foreign journalists were seen waiting for the latest developments in the case which has attracted international attention.

A post-mortem was done on Kim’s body on Wednesday and, so far, it has not been determined if anyone had claimed the body.

Kim was reportedly at KLIA2 at 8am on Monday to catch a flight to Macau when a woman covered his face with a cloth laced with poison.

He died on the way to hospital.