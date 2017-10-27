Malaysia to allow direct hire of maids from 9 countries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will allow employers to hire foreign domestic helpers directly from nine selected countries without going through an agent.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announced this during his budget speech in parliament on Friday (Oct 27).



He added that employers could also apply for their foreign domestic helper's visa online from the Immigration Department of Malaysia at the current levy and processing fees.

"The government is aware of the high cost incurred by households in hiring foreign domestic helpers, which could reach as high as RM12,000 to RM18,000," he said.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said the government would review the cost of hiring foreign domestic helpers, with a view of reducing it in future.