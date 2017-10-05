Malaysia to bid farewell to giant panda cub Nuan Nuan

KUALA LUMPUR: Born at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at Kuala Lumpur’s Zoo Negara in August 2015, two-year-old female cub Nuan Nuan is now set to return home to China.

Nuan Nuan was born to her parents Feng Yi and Fu Wa – the giant panda pair which arrived with great fanfare in Malaysia on May 21, 2014 on a 10-year loan from China.

The agreement between the two countries was signed in 2012, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

As part of the deal, any panda cubs born in Malaysia should be returned to China once it reaches maturity at the age of two.

Nuan Nuan will leave Zoo Negara on Nov 14 and she will be sent directly to Dujiangyan Panda Base in Sichuan where her parents came from.

Zookeepers who have been looking after Nuan Nuan since she was born expressed sadness at her imminent departure.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am going to miss playing with her. She is a playful cub. She makes me laugh, (these are) experiences I will cherish," said Akmal Hadi.



Meanwhile his colleague Ahmad Nizam was worried about separating Nuan Nuan from her mother Feng Yi.



“Her father Fu Wa will probably forget about her but her mother Feng Yi will feel lost when she is gone," said Ahmad Nizam.



Weighing 88 kg, Nuan Nuan is leaving the Giant Panda Conservation Center, her home for the past 2 yrs. Mom Feng Yi is gonna be lost : Keeper pic.twitter.com/IHsIHXXSRa — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) October 5, 2017

Nuan Nuan is now undergoing crate training where she is placed in a special cage for a few hours a day to familiarise herself with having limited space for movement. She will also be separated from her mother and will only be exhibited to the public during weekends and public holidays.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who was at the Zoo Negara on Wednesday (Oct 5) to attend Nuan Nuan’s farewell party, said the zoo is keeping its fingers crossed for the birth of a second panda cub.



"It's the environment here that somehow allows the giant panda to conceive easily. In some countries, they tried for 10 years (and they’re) still not successful, (even after) using artificial insemination. So we are lucky to have a giant panda that conceived months after she arrived," he said.



After her birth, a nationwide competition was launched to name the panda cub. Dr Wan Junaidi said then that “Nuan Nuan” was picked out of a pool of nearly 23,000 suggestions from the Malaysian public.

He added that the name, which translates to friendliness, best exemplified the diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and China.



Feng Yi and Fu Wa, who are both on loan from Beijing, are scheduled to return to China by 2024.